Wednesday: Cloudier, warmer weather pattern in-place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s much milder and cloudier this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Metro and temperatures may actually warm a few more degrees heading through the morning commute; especially along an east of I-95.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s by lunch-time; peaking in the mid and upper 70s by 3 p.m. Sprinkles, and a couple passing showers, cannot be ruled out. But, most remain dry.
Milder, cloudier weather prevails heading into Thanksgiving ahead of a more widespread rain Sunday into Monday.
Behind that rain? Much colder air.
Have a great day,
Cutter
