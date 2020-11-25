Wednesday: Cloudier, warmer weather pattern in-place

By Cutter Martin | November 25, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 5:07 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s much milder and cloudier this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Metro and temperatures may actually warm a few more degrees heading through the morning commute; especially along an east of I-95.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-70s by lunch-time; peaking in the mid and upper 70s by 3 p.m. Sprinkles, and a couple passing showers, cannot be ruled out. But, most remain dry.

Milder, cloudier weather prevails heading into Thanksgiving ahead of a more widespread rain Sunday into Monday.

Behind that rain? Much colder air.

Have a great day,

Cutter

