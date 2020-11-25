Young Statesboro artist creates Christmas cards for charity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A middle schooler in Statesboro has found a way to share his artistic talent and love of Christmas to help make his community better.
Plenty of kids love art and plenty of kids love to help others, especially around the holidays. But those two things intersect with Harrison Broadwell each Christmas.
He started drawing five years ago. One drawing of Santa prompted his parents to order it on Christmas cards. Demand was such that the family printed cards and sold them.
Now each year, he picks a theme or two and profits go to a group or cause.
“Two years ago, I did the chair design and it benefited Athletes in Action and helped them go to Costa Rica and help give people clean water,” Broadwell said.
This year, the university store at Georgia Southern will sell cards in the store and online. Profits will help Open Hearts Community Mission.
“People don’t have roofs over their heads. They can’t afford certain things they need like food, clothes,” Broadwell said.
He says using his talent to help people he doesn’t even know just seems like the Christmas thing to do.
Not to be outdone, his little sister Caroline has started selling gift tags that she’s drawn.
