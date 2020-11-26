Christmas-themed adoption event to benefit Coastal Pet Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization is spending Thanksgiving decorating for Christmas. But it’s not just for themselves, they hope you’ll be a part of it so they can help animals in need.
“While we didn’t have a great middle of the year, but maybe we can finish off this year with at least some joy and some happiness. Something fun and lighthearted rather than everything else that we’ve had to face in 2020,” the founder and director of Coastal Pet Rescue, Lisa Scarbrough said.
Like most non-profits, Coastal Pet Rescue has had a tough year supporting their animals. COVID-19 canceled all their fundraisers and brought in more surrendered animals than the previous year; meaning less money to feed and support them.
But they are hoping all that will change with a new event, “Twinkle Bark Stroll.” It started as a small idea that grew to 28 sponsored trees and wreaths.
Scarbrough says they began setting up the lighted display in October and will debut it Friday night. For a minimum $5 donation, you can step into the winter wonderland socially distanced and view the individual trees and see their adoptable animals.
Leaders say the donations are vital to ensure they can continue serving animals in need.
“I know a lot of people feel very frustrated and taxed this year because they just don’t know what’s going to happen next, and we’re right there with them, and that’s the reason that we are having to do Twinkle Bark Stroll. We want to say that come 2021, we’re still going to be here standing. We’ve been here since 2003, we would like to keep at least until 2023 but we’re going to need a little bit more support and even the five dollar donation, if we have everybody come through that we would like to see come through, it will really help us a lot to get through this hump that we’re in,” Scarbrough said.
Tickets will be limited for social distancing and can be purchased online.
