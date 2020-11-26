Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today with lots of clouds and a slight rain chance. A cold front will remain just to our west into Friday. Another cold front moves through Saturday and stalls to our south. The front moves back north of the area Sunday followed by another cold front Monday morning. Our weather remains unsettled into the weekend with rain chances everyday. Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Much colder air arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.
The tropics are quiet. There is only a 20% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop southeast of Bermuda this week. If it does develop it will have no impact on the US. The next name on the list is Kappa. A non tropical low pressure is located in the far eastern Atlantic. There is a 20% chance this may become subtropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly to the south. It is no threat to the US.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Monday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for morning showers and storms, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 50s.
