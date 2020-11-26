Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-26-2020

The tropics are quiet. There is only a 20% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop southeast of Bermuda this week. If it does develop it will have no impact on the US. The next name on the list is Kappa. A non tropical low pressure is located in the far eastern Atlantic. There is a 20% chance this may become subtropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly to the south. It is no threat to the US.