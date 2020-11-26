Donation helps Statesboro organization provide over 250 Thanksgiving meals

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director of Christian Social Ministries in Statesboro says they’ve seen nearly-record requests for need, including Thanksgiving. But a record donation helped them help plenty of families on Thursday.
They’ve gotten food donations from the East Georgia Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for nearly a decade. Each contains the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal along with a gift card for a turkey.
Executive Director John Long says the pandemic has brought challenges when it comes to donations from some groups. But the hospital auxiliary gave at a record level.
The first year, we got 75 bags and thought that was great. This year, we were able to put 284 Thanksgiving meals into homes of people in Bulloch County and surrounding areas and that’s just outstanding,” Long said.
He says he’s thankful for the group and the opportunity to make the holiday for so many families.
Long says they’ll continue to meet the needs as best they can.
