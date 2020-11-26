Liberty County family keeps Christmas Tree farm tradition alive

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - This year especially, many families have started decorating for the holidays a little bit early. One Liberty County family has been helping spread cheer for nearly 50 years and is ready for another successful holiday season.
“What you do is you create a family experience out here,” said Paschal Brewer, owner of Brewer’s Christmas Tree Farm.
That family experience started in 1972 when Paschal Brewer planted the farm’s first Christmas trees.
“Basically, it was for family and I was thinking, maybe when my kids got old enough I could have some money for school for them. My granddaughters helped me from the time they were little bitty kids. They learned how to write by writing the tags for me out here,” said Brewer.
Now, there are over 1,000 Christmas trees growing on about five acres of land.
Even though these trees are tucked away in Liberty County, they didn’t remain a local secret for long.
“We have people that have been coming back year after year, almost since we started from as far away as Jacksonville, Florida, and Hilton Head,” said Brewer.
The Brewer’s know this year is unlike any other, but they are taking extra precautions to keep their customers safe.
“We are all concerned about getting too many people in an area and social distancing and using a mask. We’ll have signs and areas marked for movement for people to come in and social distance,” said Brewer.
The Brewer’s hope to keep their family tradition alive for years to come, but recently, that took a little bit of convincing from Paschal’s granddaughters.
“One of them was getting ready to get married and they said, ‘Hey, you know you can’t quit yet.’ So, they came out and we replanted these last ones here. I am 83 years old now and whenever we finish these last ones here, probably another year or two years, we will be finished with it,” said Brewer.
The new trees will take five to nine years to grow, allowing the Brewer’s to grow holiday cheer for at least a few more years.
“I’ve got a reason to get out of bed every morning. I’ve got something I need to do because I’ve got people counting on me to have something for them,” Brewer said.
You and your family can cut down a Christmas tree on Brewer’s farm starting Friday, Nov. 27.
The Brewer’s Christmas Tree Farm is located at 1067 Robert Hill Road in Midway, Georgia, and be reached by calling (912) 884-5292.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.