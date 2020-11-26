1,000 meals prepared for Jasper County give back event

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One thousand people in Jasper County will have a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
The Antioch Educational Center held their Thanksgiving Day Give Back Dinner. They were able to put one thousand meals directly in the cars of Jasper County residents.
The only requirement was drivers had to wear face masks when they spoke with volunteers.
Organizers say with the ongoing pandemic, this event was a much needed act of kindness in their community.
“Exceptionally happy that we can do this, to help our community because we know it’s a great need. So anything to help give back to the community is a joy to me even if its spending it here on Thanksgiving where I can be home with my parents but it’s a joy to see other people enjoying,” Surenda Burrison said.
“It is a blessing to the community I know about this organization because they do the beginning of the year with the kids it does a whole lot for the community and it’s a blessing to have them,” Rosemary Rivers said.
The AEC says this was possible with the help of community partners, many who wanted to help out anonymously this holiday season.
