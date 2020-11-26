Near-record highs possible Thanksgiving afternoon!

Drier, much colder air moves in behind the rain, with highs only reaching the mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will dip into the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible west of I-95. Some communities will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon, but we at least there will be plenty of sunshine! There is another chance at a morning freeze Wednesday morning, but afternoon highs will rebound to the mid 50s.