Near-record highs possible Thanksgiving afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mild start to our Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We’ll remain mostly dry this morning, which is good news if you have to hit the roads! Despite there being some clouds around before lunch, there won’t be much rain around during the first half of the day.
Thursday Tybee Tides: 4:59AM 7.7′ I 11:30AM 1.5′ I 5:26PM 7.1′
A stalled out front to our west could push in a few isolated showers over our inland communities during the afternoon and early evening, but they shouldn’t mess up any outdoor plans. Highs will top out near 80 degrees, as we make a run at tying our Thanksgiving record high of 82 degrees!
Warm weather continues into our Friday with morning lows in the mid 60s. The stationary front will pass overhead toward the coast, bringing a chance for a few showers with it during the first half of our Friday. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s with drier conditions in the evening.
This wetter pattern extends into the weekend, with scattered showers possible on Saturday and cooler highs near 70 degrees. Sunday’s highs also top out near 70, but rain will likely move in late Sunday into Monday morning. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, with an increased risk of showers and even thunderstorms during the morning. This could slow down our Monday morning commute.
Drier, much colder air moves in behind the rain, with highs only reaching the mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will dip into the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible west of I-95. Some communities will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon, but we at least there will be plenty of sunshine! There is another chance at a morning freeze Wednesday morning, but afternoon highs will rebound to the mid 50s.
Tropics:
There is an area of low pressure east of Bermuda that only has a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical system over the next few days. The rest of the Atlantic Basin looks quiet, as we finally near the end of hurricane season!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
