SCDOT: Non-emergency roadwork suspended through Thanksgiving weekend
By Riley Bean | November 26, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 12:22 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says lane closures are prohibited for non-emergency road work.

Those hitting the roads for the holiday, won’t be alone, as SCDOT says 660,000 South Carolinians are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.

To help make these drives a little smoother, SCDOT says interstate lane closures across the state are stopping and non-emergency work is halted through the weekend.

SCDOT says the ban will extend from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday

The road work ban pertains to interstate highways.

