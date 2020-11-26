Still need to shop? Here’s what stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

Still need to shop? Here’s what stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving
While this year’s Thanksgiving gatherings may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t stopping many people from doing their last-minute grocery shopping. (Source: WAFB)
By Zach Logan and WTOC Staff | November 26, 2020 at 5:58 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:22 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may already be in the kitchen starting your Thanksgiving feast.

If you still need to go out to buy some last-minute items, just know your nearby grocery store may be closed. A number of big box stores that would usually be open on Thanksgiving have also decided to close.

Here’s a list of stores that are not opening their doors until Friday morning:

  • Walmart
  • Publix
  • Target
  • Tanger Outlets
  • Best Buy

And here’s a look at some of the places that will be open on Thursday - Thanksgiving Day:

  • Kroger - All stores open until 5 p.m., pharmacies closed.
  • Whole Foods - Varies. Many stores open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Food Lion - Open until 4 p.m.
  • Dollar General - Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Bass Pro Shops - Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks, McDonald’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ are among restaurants open Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.