Still need to shop? Here’s what stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may already be in the kitchen starting your Thanksgiving feast.
If you still need to go out to buy some last-minute items, just know your nearby grocery store may be closed. A number of big box stores that would usually be open on Thanksgiving have also decided to close.
Here’s a list of stores that are not opening their doors until Friday morning:
- Walmart
- Publix
- Target
- Tanger Outlets
- Best Buy
And here’s a look at some of the places that will be open on Thursday - Thanksgiving Day:
- Kroger - All stores open until 5 p.m., pharmacies closed.
- Whole Foods - Varies. Many stores open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Food Lion - Open until 4 p.m.
- Dollar General - Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops - Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Starbucks, McDonald’s, IHOP, Denny’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ are among restaurants open Thursday.
