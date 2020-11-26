Tybee restaurant owner discusses special Thanksgiving menu

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While many businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, some restaurants stay open and serve Thanksgiving meals for people who want to dine-in or get takeout.
Before the pandemic, the owner of Salt Island Fish and Beer says they’d typically serve up a three-course Thanksgiving meal. This year, the restaurant still wanted to offer the traditional fixings, but are doing it on a smaller scale.
For the last month, Eric Liebtag says he’s been preparing the Thanksgiving menu. Liebtag says products have been limited this year, so he decided to stick with turkey and the traditional side dishes.
The regular menu is also provided for those who don’t want the Thanksgiving meal.
People can come until 8 p.m. for their Thanksgiving dinner and it’ll be served family style for each table.
Liebtag says he doesn’t expect a big crowd, but he says there are still people who will enjoy this option.
“We are anxious to make sure that we are here for the people that need a meal. There’s a lot of people on this island that don’t cook for themselves, so they’re looking for the meal whether it’s takeaway or whether it’s dine-in,” Liebtag said.
Liebtag says they’ll of course be following guidelines and making sure people feel safe and comfortable eating at the restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.