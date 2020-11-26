Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison

Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for three years in Venezuela, shows a letter written by Vadell, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. In the letter provided exclusively to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, Vadell pleads for freedom, reflects on his past and shares the pain he feels over being separated from his wife, three adult children and a newborn grandson he's never held. (Source: AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos/AP)