Bubba’s Bistro in Richmond Hill offers last minute Thanksgiving dining

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is usually when many families get together and have dinner as a family, but some resorted to other options like dining in at a local restaurant or getting take-out. Even still, there’s a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
“I am thankful for fried chicken,” said Derry Evans.
While many restaurants and businesses were closed for Thanksgiving, some were open for business like Bubba’s Bistro in Richmond Hill. But the dining experience definitely looked a lot different because of COVID-19.
“It’s been a completely different Thanksgiving for us this year,” said owner Mark Thomas. “It’s been a lot more take-out meals, probably upwards of 70 or 80 takeout meals and they’ve been small. They’ve been for families of six to eight people for the most part.”
Thomas said Thanksgiving is one of their busiest holidays next to Mother’s Day. He said they had a lot more walk-ins and last minute reservations for people who couldn’t be with family or those who just didn’t want to cook, which is much different than what they’ve seen in years past.
“Instead of slaving in the kitchen for hours, we decided to come out and support them and also look at this,” said Derry Evans. “So we’re going to eat and just have a good time without having to do all the work, and so I don’t have to wash dishes right?”
With social distancing in mind, capacity was also limited.
“The restaurant really never filled up today, which was kind of the plan because we were trying to social distance the seating and we were trying to utilize our outdoor seating as much as possible,” Thomas said. “We deliberately did not let the restaurant fill up.”
So though things may not have felt the same this Thanksgiving, many said it’s the little things they’re thankful for.
“We’re just thankful to still be able to spend time with our family,” Lorelai Evans said. “I have my brother here with us and just to find somewhere open that is local where we can eat.”
Bringing hope for a time that still seems so bleak with a lot of uncertainty looming.
“Just to see people out and able to enjoy themselves and try to do things, you know there’s hope in that,” Derry Evans said.
