Businesses encourage the community to shop local this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - ‘Tis the season to give! One of the most fun parts about this time of year is picking out special gifts for those near and dear to our heart.
While it’s easy to head to the big box stores, due to the pandemic, our small businesses need your support now more than ever.
Meredith Barfield opened her store the Edition Shop in 2019, and never imagined what would happen next.
“Starting my my second year of the store, I didn’t expect what was coming our way. It’s been a challenging year for all business owners,” Barfield said.
One of those ideas Meredith had was to bring in Elondia Harden, the owner of ElonWick Candle Company. Her candles are sold at the Edition Shop, and she says the pandemic actually helped her business because everyone is spending more time at home.
Courtland Stevens, owner of Courtland and Co., saw the same thing
“Sales never slowed. People staying at home wanted to make their beds and set their tables, while we were booming, we had to rearrange our business completely.”
All three of these women say they want everyone to consider shopping local this holiday season.
“Anytime you shop local, you’re stimulating the local economy. It’s so important to do that.”
“Especially in Historic Savannah, we have all these darling storefronts, we need to keep them going. They’re beautiful and were really good at what we do, and that’s what separates us from the bigger guys, so shop close to home and stay at home,” Stevens said.
One benefit to shopping local? Customer service that can’t be beat, which is especially important during a pandemic.
“You call me, meet me here personally, or one of my girls, we offer such a range of customized items via email or dropping something in your mailbox. Were able to show samples and still work on something really special, but not have to be face to face,” Stevens said.
Barfield says that type of service is what separates local businesses from the big box stores.
“If they call me and say, I really want to try on this dress but i don’t feel comfortable in store, I’ll take it to their house let them try it on. If they want to buy it, great, if not bring it back.”
And no matter who you’re shopping for, Harden says shopping small shows you care.
“Shopping locally gives a different vibe to gift giving, even as a hospitality gift, this is the Hostess City of the South, so when you buy gifts in Savannah from local businesses, you’re giving something even more special than what you would at a big box store.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.