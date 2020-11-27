Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 11-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will slowly move through the area into Saturday and stall to our south. A weak area of low pressure will move along the front Saturday and bring a chance for showers. The front moves back north of the area Sunday followed by a cold front Monday morning. Our weather remains unsettled into the weekend with rain chances everyday. Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Another cold front moves through Monday night allowing much colder air Tuesday into Thursday.
The tropics are quiet for us but there are 2 areas to watch for development. There is only a 30% chance for a subtropical area of low pressure to develop southeast of Bermuda this week. If it does develop it will have no impact on the US. The next name on the list is Kappa. A non tropical low pressure is located in the far eastern Atlantic. There is a 20% chance this may become subtropical in the next 5 days as it moves slowly to the south. It is no threat to the US.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers through Noon, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for evening showers, highs near 70.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Monday will be cloudy with a 80% chance for morning showers and storms, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 50.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A widespread inland freeze is likely.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
