Friday’s high school football playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA and GISA state football playoffs kicked off Friday night across Georgia.
Some of the area’s best teams were in action, trying to start what they hope to be deep playoff runs.
FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
Class AAAAAA
Grovetown 3 Glynn Academy 42 F
Lakeside-Evans 0 Richmond Hill 56 F
Brunswick 41 Alcovy 6 F
Statesboro 21 Evans 42 F
Class AAAAA
Dutchtown 0 Ware County 24 F
Coffee 31 Ola 7 F
Wayne County 25 Jones County 27 F
Class AAA
Upson-Lee 31 Southeast Bulloch 13 F
Central-Macon 14 Liberty County 6 F
Windsor Forest 0 Crisp County 35 F
Johnson 0 Peach County 47 F
Burke County 14 Pierce County 59 F
Morgan County 13 Appling County 42 F
Tattnall County 21 Thomson 62 F
Brantley County 0 Richmond Academy 28 F
Class A-Private
Savannah Country Day 21 Whitefield Academy 27 F
Calvary Day- advances by forfeit (Landmark Christian: COVID-19 issues)
Savannah Christian- bye
Class A-Public
Turner County 19 Metter 20 F
Clinch County 23 McIntosh Co. Academy 17 F/OT
Claxton 0 Brooks County 36 F
Jenkins County 7 Irwin County 41 F
GISA Class AAA
Frederica Academy 34 Bulloch Academy 27 F
Tiftarea 28 Pinewood Christian 7 F
GISA Class AA
Robert Toombs 0 Gatewood 45 F
