Local religious leaders offer encouragement during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people so much of what makes the holiday season special revolves around one thing - faith. If your Hannukah or Christmas celebrations will be looking different this year, you’re not alone. We spoke with some of our local religious leaders to find out how you can keep the faith during these trying times.
Rabbi Robert Haas of Congregation Mickve Israel in Savannah knows how difficult this holiday season will be for many.
“We truggle because a lot of our fondest memories of religion happen during these holidays, these moments with immediate family, friends, we come together to celebrate, something we look forward to every year.”
Stephen Parkes, Bishop of the Diocese of Savannah, encourages people of faith to focus not only on their physical health.
“We have to have a message of hope and healing and that is we take care of ourselves physically and emotionally especially in the midst of this serious health crisis, we also have to take care of ourselves spiritually and that’s the soul.”
While you may not be able to gather with loved ones this year for those religious celebrations, you can still connect, virtually.
“Technology has been a real breath of fresh air as we professionally film all of our services, program, learning sessions, everything goes on our YouTube page.”
Both Rabbi Haas and Bishop Parkes say if you’re struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.
“I would hope if people have a need they can let their church know. So that we can help and we can assist. We don’t want people feeling isolated at this time, that would be very sad.”
Rabbi Haas says people should know, they can reach out, whether its their minister or rabbi.
And no matter what, remember, this too shall pass.
“Faith is essential at all times, but during trying moments, even more so,” Rabbi Haas said.
“We need to think beyond just the day to day, but we’re called to look outside of that, and see what the hope for the future can be,” Bishop Parkes said.
