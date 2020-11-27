Lowcountry towns decide whether to host Christmas parades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While Charleston City officials are set to give an update on holiday festivities across the city, other Lowcountry towns have decided their parades will go on.
The City of Charleston still hasn’t given word on details regarding the annual Charleston Christmas Parade, but officials say to expect a decision on the parade Monday.
Among those towns in the Lowcountry that will continue to host their Christmas parades include: Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Summerville and Walterboro.
Additionally, the town of Bluffton says they will be holding a “reverse” style Christmas parade. According to Bluffton’s website, that means the spectators will drive by the floats and other parade participants, which will be stationary.
All events were approved by the State Department of Commerce to go on, because current COVID-19 regulations require the department to approve events of more than 250 people.
