Rain chances increase this weekend ahead of COLD air!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re seeing areas of patchy fog this morning, reducing visibility for some of our drivers this morning mainly along and south of the Altamaha River. Most of our roads are dry with lows in the low to mid 60s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast.
Friday afternoon will still be above average temperature-wise, but we won’t break any records. Highs will top out in the upper 70s, with a few communities possibly reaching about 80 degrees once again.
Friday Tybee Tides: 5:44AM 7.8′ I 12:14PM 1.4′ I 6:10PM 7.0′
A wetter pattern takes over as we head into the weekend with scattered showers possible on Saturday and cooler highs near 70 degrees. Sunday’s highs also top out near 70, but showers and even a few thunderstorms will likely move in Sunday into Monday morning. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, with an increased risk of showers and even thunderstorms during the morning. This could slow down our Monday morning commute.
Drier, much colder air moves in behind the rain, with highs only reaching the mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will dip into the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible west of I-95. Some communities will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon, but we at least there will be plenty of sunshine!
Wednesday is also a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for a widespread freeze away from the immediate coastline. This will be our coldest morning of the season so far, make sure you are protecting your pets and sensitive plants! After a cold morning, temperatures rebound to the mid 50s under plenty of sunshine.
Tropics:
There is an area of low pressure southeast of Bermuda that only has a 50 percent chance of developing into a sub-tropical system over the next few days. Even if this becomes a bit better organized, we won’t have any impacts here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. The rest of the Atlantic Basin looks quiet, as we finally near the end of hurricane season!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
