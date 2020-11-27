Rapid COVID-19 testing coming to Charleston Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says they will start offering rapid COVID-19 testing kits at Charleston International Airport.
The airport’s Executive Director Elliott Summey says the tests would be a “gamechanger” for people flying to states with more restrictions.
The rapid testing comes as the airport says they are expecting about 8,000 fliers a day this week for the holiday season. Summey says that’s about 10,000 less than this time last year.
The airport and hospital say they are teaming up for a free COVID-19 test site in the new parking garage and it will be open Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
