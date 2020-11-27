Savannah, Tybee businesses encourage shopping locally this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Friday is here, kicking off the busiest shopping weekend of the year.
If you plan on looking for holiday gifts you can expect all kinds of deals over the next three days. There’s Black Friday today, Small Business Saturday tomorrow, and then Cyber Monday on Nov. 30.
The Centers for Disease Control has warned people against typical Black Friday shopping traditions. That’s because in years past, the sales have drawn large crowds. This year, retailers like Tanger Outlets are opening later than normal.
WTOC spoke with the general manager of Tanger Outlets in Pooler ahead of Black Friday. She says the pandemic hasn’t just changed their opening time, it has changed how people are shopping in general.
Stores will open Friday at 6 a.m. You’ll still be able to shop in-person at Tanger, and you’re encouraged to wear a mask and wash or sanitize your hands often, but the outlets are offering two new options that are a little more COVID-safe this year.
“You can shop curbside. We have select stores that have chosen to do that. So, you can shop online, curbside with them, call in and they will bring it out to your car. And then the third way, which is a new way, is our virtual shopper. Online, you can choose to go and have a virtual shopper do your shopping for you and ship it to you, so check that out online. We’re trying to spread it out a little bit,” said Emily Frye, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Savannah.
Downtown Savannah is known for its many shops, boutiques, restaurants, and other locally owned businesses. But some of them are struggling this year due to the pandemic.
WTOC spoke with some small business owners about why they hope to see people shop small, whether in-person or online, this holiday season.
“Shopping locally gives a different vibe to gift-giving, even as a hospitality gift. This is the Hostess City of the South so when you buy gifts in Savannah from local businesses, you’re giving something even more special than what you would at a big box store,” said Elondia Harden, owner of Elon Wick Candle Company.
“Especially in Historic Savannah, all these darling storefronts, we need to keep them going. They’re beautiful and we’re really good at what we do and that’s what separates us from the bigger guys. So, shop close to home and stay at home,” said Courtland Stevens, owner of Courtland & Co.
The city of Savannah is encouraging holiday shoppers to support local, small businesses by offering free parking in city-owned garages on Small Business Saturday and Tuesdays and Wednesdays in December.
Parking is free from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 28, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23 in the following locations:
- Bryan Street Garage, 100 E. Bryan St.
- Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St.
- Robinson Garage, 12 Montgomery St.
- State Street Garage, 100 E. State St.
- Whitaker Street Garage, 7 Whitaker St.
Normal daily and hourly parking rates will apply before noon and after 8 p.m.
The city of Tybee Island is also offering free parking throughout the holiday season. The deal on city-owned spots will run now through New Year’s Day. Normal parking rates will return on Jan. 2, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.