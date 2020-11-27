Savannah, Tybee businesses encourage shopping locally this holiday season

“You can shop curbside. We have select stores that have chosen to do that. So, you can shop online, curbside with them, call in and they will bring it out to your car. And then the third way, which is a new way, is our virtual shopper. Online, you can choose to go and have a virtual shopper do your shopping for you and ship it to you, so check that out online. We’re trying to spread it out a little bit,” said Emily Frye, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Savannah.