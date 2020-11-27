Shoppers head downtown for Black Friday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All day, downtown Savannah saw the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping and exploring.
People taking advantage of the sales and kicking off the Christmas season. Several people from out-of-town say they love the more outdoor shopping experience on Broughton Street versus a more enclosed shopping center this year.
“This year is a little bit different because everyone is trying to social distance and there’s not really the same vibe and energy. But I just like being a part of something and kicking off the Christmas season,” said Angela Miller, who was visiting from Florida.
The assistant manager of The Copper Closet says this is the busiest she’s seen the store since the summer. She said she expects their online sales, though, to be very high this Black Friday because even though a lot of people are in the store, some are just sticking to online shopping.
Some shoppers say they feel safe and it’s just nice to get out and get in the holiday spirit.
“We’ve been like power cleaning the store all week making sure everything’s very clean and healthy for our customers to come into and throughout the day. That’s why we have extra people working right now so we can just make sure everything is being wiped down, everything is being very sanitary,” The Copper Closet Assistant Manager Alexandra Stamatelatos said.
Just as a reminder, the city is still requiring people to wear face coverings in public.
