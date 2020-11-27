Black Friday shopping in stores big and small in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Shoppers in Statesboro say, other than masks, they’re not seeing a lot of difference in this Black Friday and others in the past.
Shoppers walked with bags through the Statesboro Mall as they looked for sales, buying for gifts or for themselves. Some say they found the bargains they wanted.
“Belk has good deals. Children’s Place has 50 percent off. It’s been pretty good, smooth,” Statesboro resident Valencia Jacobs said.
Others say they’ve seen sale prices for a week and had expected them to drop a little bit more today.
“I did some online shopping, then I went to the store and the in-store discount was the same as online, which was interesting,” Statesboro resident Valerie Powell said.
Some said, with so many things cancelled during the pandemic, a few hours shopping to themselves felt more like an outing and less like the traditional ordeal.
Plenty of people rush to the big chain stores on Black Friday, but local business owners hope shoppers don’t forget about them.
A few local store owners said they’re doing at least something different this Black Friday compared to years past. They say the holiday season is always make or break for them, maybe more than the big chains, but especially this year.
Shoppers filed in and out of Jaxe & Grace. The owner tells me they opened this morning to a line of people, however.
“I know we had some that came later because they didn’t want to wait in a line,” Rachel Smith said.
She noticed a steady flow of people through the day when they’d normally pack the store first thing. She thinks some were trying to avoid the rush. They’ve spread their sale from today into Monday.
Across town, William Martin watched Southern Exchange’s online orders yesterday as they filed in.
“It looks like a lot of people are shopping online as opposed to going into stores compared to the typical Black Friday,” Martin said.
Don Borowski tries to promote local businesses all year long. He says small businesses have felt the crunch of the pandemic shutdown more so than chains. He says this season, every purchase counts.
“I’m feeling a real passion from our customers to come out - to get out of the house - and support their local businesses and support their community,” Borowski said.
You could see, in plenty of places, those Black Friday deals extended through Saturday all the way to Cyber Monday.
