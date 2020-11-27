Tanger Outlets Savannah still a popular destination on Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Black Friday shopping is in full swing and hundreds of people hit the streets to find the perfect deals ahead of Christmas.
Many of the shoppers at Tanger Outlets Savannah agree that Black Friday shopping looks a lot different this year because of COVID-19. When it comes to those deals everybody looks forward to every year, well, they say it hasn’t been the same as in years past.
One thing that has remained the same, though, is the hustle and bustle of people trying to get to their favorite stores, though that crowd has been much smaller this year.
Almost every store is handing out hand sanitizer and masks, even limiting the number of people inside of the store at a time.
Even still many people say the entire Black Friday experience has a different feel.
“It was a small crowd. Usually it’s bumper to bumper and there’s people everywhere and it wasn’t quite that bad. Even here, we don’t normally shop here this late, but there’s not as many people here as there normally is,” Stephanie DeLoach said.
“We started in Rincon around 4 o’clock and we didn’t really buy too much, there wasn’t a whole lot going on. It was a lot different than every year I guess, just because people are social distancing and all of the sales have been online for a month now,” Brandon Hudson said.
So, although the experience has been different, many say continuing the Black Friday tradition is really what it’s all about.
“Me and my daughters, every year we go Black Friday shopping and it’s not so much getting the deals or really shopping for everything, it’s we always find something that we laugh about. We’ve made memories over the years shopping, because there was always something that happens to somebody when we’re shopping.”
Stores at Tanger Outlets Savannah are open until 10 p.m. Friday.
