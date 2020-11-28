First Alert: Strong storms possible Sunday PM/Monday AM

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a threat for early morning severe storms, some could move in from the west before sunrise. The main threat is for damaging wind, but there is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Since these storms could move in while most of us are sleeping. It is imperative that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and remain aware of the forecast. The level of instability in the atmosphere is unclear and will ultimately determine our severe weather threat Sunday into Monday.