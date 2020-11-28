First section of overturned cargo ship lifted out of St. Simons Sound

The first section of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray is lifted from the waters around St. Simons Sound. (Source: St. Simons Sound Incident Response)
By WTOC Staff | November 28, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:28 PM

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The first section of the overturned Golden Ray was successfully lifted from the waters of St. Simons Sound on Saturday.

“This is our first major milestone in the removal operation. We validated the overall removal method while we continue to refine our strategies to increase the efficiency of the next six cuts” said Commander Efren Lopez, U.S. Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “Responders on the shore and on the water have vigilantly kept watch for and responded to any environmental impacts. We encourage the public to continue reporting any debris they encounter through the Debris Reporting Hotline and online form.”

The ship will be removed in a total of eight sections.

