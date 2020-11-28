Saturday’s high school football playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Class AA and AAAA games moved to Saturday, it left the state playoff brackets incomplete on Friday night.
That’s not the case anymore, as the two classes held their games today.
SATURDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
Class AAAA
Troup County 35 Benedictine 42 F
Hardaway 18 Islands 22 F
New Hampstead 26 LaGrange 30 F
Jenkins 3 Carver-Columbus 26 F
Class AA
Bleckley County 56 Vidalia 15 F
Washington County 25 Jeff Davis 28 F
Toombs County 14 Northeast-Macon 27 F
Swainsboro 0 Dodge County 35 F
