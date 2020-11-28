Saturday’s high school football playoff scores

Class AA, AAAA games played Saturday to wrap up Round 1

Islands rallied from an 18-point deficit to win the first playoff game in program history Saturday, (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | November 28, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:56 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Class AA and AAAA games moved to Saturday, it left the state playoff brackets incomplete on Friday night.

That’s not the case anymore, as the two classes held their games today.

SATURDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES

Class AAAA

Troup County 35 Benedictine 42 F

Hardaway 18 Islands 22 F

New Hampstead 26 LaGrange 30 F

Jenkins 3 Carver-Columbus 26 F

Class AA

Bleckley County 56 Vidalia 15 F

Washington County 25 Jeff Davis 28 F

Toombs County 14 Northeast-Macon 27 F

Swainsboro 0 Dodge County 35 F

