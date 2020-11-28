Strong storms possible late Sunday into Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning starts off in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated light showers will move onshore over coastal neighborhoods in the morning with a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Tybee Tides: 7:07AM 8.2′ I 1:37PM 1.2′ I 7:31PM 7.2′
The main threat with these storms will be isolated damaging wind. Highs top out near 70 degrees. A warm front will lift overhead and move north on Sunday, bringing in some fuel for a severe storm or two Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a threat for early morning severe storms, moving in from the west ahead of and during our morning commute. The main threat is for damaging wind, but there is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two. Since these storms could move in while most of us are sleeping. It is imperative that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and remain aware of the forecast. The level of instability in the atmosphere is unclear and will ultimately determine our severe weather threat Sunday into Monday.
A strong cold front will sweep out these showers and storms on Monday, leading to drier weather Monday afternoon and evening. Much colder air begins to filter in with temperatures tumbling overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s in the Savannah metro Tuesday morning, with frosty conditions possible. A few communities west of I-95 could even drop to freezing for an hour or two. Highs only top out near 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday will be even colder, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. We could see our first widespread freeze of the season, away from the immediate coastline. Temperatures in the Savannah metro could drop near 32 degrees just before sunrise, with even colder temperatures west of I-95. Sunshine sticks around Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Warmer weather creeps back in Thursday into Friday with highs back in the mid 60s.
Tropics:
There are two non-tropical low pressure systems in the Atlantic, neither of which will bring us any impacts. The first system is southeast of Bermuda and only has a 10 percent chance of development within the next 5 days. The other is near the Azores and Portugal, with a 30 percent chance of development over the next 5 days. This system could bring higher than normal waves to France, but will stay far away from us!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
