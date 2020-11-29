DeBesse out as Georgia Southern offensive coordinator

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bob DeBesse has been fired as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator, one day after a second straight disappointing loss for the Eagles.
“First off, I want to thank Bob DeBesse for his investment into the Georgia Southern football program,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “Bob has worked hard on and off the field to help our program succeed and I appreciate that. At this time, I feel it’s in the best interest of our program to go in a different direction and make a change at the offensive coordinator spot.”
The Eagles’ offense has seen its share of struggles in 2020. Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt in rushing offense, but ranks 7th in scoring (27.0 points per game) and 9th in total offense (369.0 yards per game).
“These types of decisions are never easy, however, I know that I am responsible for putting a staff together that gives our program the best chance to succeed,” Lunsford continues in his statement. “Bob has really helped me develop as a head coach and I have a lot of respect for him, but I believe a change is necessary for us to move forward.”
Tight ends coach Doug Ruse will take on the Eagles’ play calling duties for the second time in his career as the interim offensive coordinator. Ruse was Southern’s OC from in 2014 and and 2015. In those two seasons, the Eagles averaged 37.7 points per game and led the FBS in rushing yards per game.
Ruse will also shift from coaching tight ends to coaching quarterbacks. Head coach Chad Lunsford has not yet announced who will take over as tight ends coach.
Southern will look to snap a two-game losing skid this Saturday when they host Florida Atlantic.
