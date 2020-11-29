Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up

ATLANTA (AP) - Faith-based organizing is revving up as Georgia becomes the political hotspot in the U.S. this winter.
Conservative Christians are rallying behind Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Black churches and liberal-leaning Jewish groups are backing Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Georgia turned blue in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 by a razor-thin margin.
With so much at stake, religious organizations and others are working fiercely on both sides to keep voters energized and turnout from falling off.
