First Alert: Strong storms possible overnight into the morning.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered light rain lingers this evening ahead of a potentially stormy night. Monday is a First Alert Weather Daydue to the potential for strong storms overnight into early Monday morning.
These storms will enter our western communities before sunrise and push toward the coast throughout the morning commute. Heavy rain and brief damaging wind are possible, but there is also a low-end risk for an isolated tornado or two. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight, including having alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App.
Even if you don’t encounter a strong storm, you’ll notice the wind in the morning! A Wind Advisory is also possible with the potential for gusts to reach over 25 miles per hour from the south. Wind over our coastal waters will be even stronger and could reach 45 miles per hour.
These storms will move offshore by mid-morning, but will be followed up by an offshore wind of 15-20 miles per hour. Colder and drier air begin to filter in during the afternoon, allowing temperatures to actually cool down instead of warm up.
Chilly air settles in overnight into Tuesday morning with inland communities dipping near freezing and lows in the mid 30s for the Savannah metro. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, but highs only top out near 50 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday is First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday morning will be evening colder than Tuesday, with our first widespread freeze of the year possible. Inland communities will start Wednesday off in the upper 20s with lower 30s around the Savannah metro. Make sure you have a way to protect your pets and sensitive plants!
We’ll see a slight warm up to close out the week with a slight chance for showers on Friday and Saturday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
