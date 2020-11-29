P.A.C.K. the Stocking event to deliver presents to 800 kids in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -P.A.C.K. held their first annual P.A.C.K. The Stocking Event on Sunday to help meet the needs of children in the community this holiday season. More than 800 kids will be getting gifts from P.A.C.K with the help of donations from the community.
“I think it just reminds people the meaning of Christmas and giving and loving and helping other people,” says Malena Stone.
People of Action Caring for Kids, or P.A.C.K., started seven years ago at Stone’s kitchen table in an effort to teach her children the value of serving and giving back. Now, the nonprofit packs 3,000 bags of food each week for children in 37 different schools and community centers.
“It has definitely grown from the food bags into a facility that’s able to meet all kinds of other needs for children,” said Stone. “This year we’ll provide Christmas presents and stockings for about 780 kids in our community.”
P.A.C.K. headquarters was turned into Santa’s workshop on Sunday. Hundreds of people came to drop off brand-new toys and the elves, community volunteers, wrapped them with love.
“Those children will receive a big bag,” said Stone. “It’ll have socks and underwear and clothes and toys from a wishlist they created.”
The nearly 800 kids are either in CASA care and foster care or were nominated from their schools’ social workers.
“We’re teaching our children to stop, during a really busy season, and just kinds of take time to give to somebody else,” she said.
Over half of the volunteers at P.A.C.K., Stone says, are children under the age of 12. One little helper says these children will have a very happy Christmas this year.
“I think they’re going to be the happiest they can be,” said Harrison Chancy.
“We hope this effort just keeps going until we’re able to take care of the hunger, life needs and the Christmas needs for all the kids that we can,” Stone says.
