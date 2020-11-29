Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Long County deputy

Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Long County deputy
Fallen deputy’s family home paid in full by Tunnel to Towers Foundation. (Source: Long County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | November 29, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 10:09 AM

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation continues to provide support to the family of a fallen Long County deputy.

The foundation announced in a release Sunday morning that it has paid off the mortgage in full on the family home of fallen Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.

Deputy Whiteman was killed during a police chase in Long County on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife and their three kids.

Deputy Whiteman’s family home was a part of the Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope program, in which the foundation delivers 36 mortgage-free homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

If you would like to learn more about Tunnel to Towers and how you can donate, visit their website https://bit.ly/2JkRoEy.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.