Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Long County deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation continues to provide support to the family of a fallen Long County deputy.
The foundation announced in a release Sunday morning that it has paid off the mortgage in full on the family home of fallen Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.
Deputy Whiteman was killed during a police chase in Long County on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife and their three kids.
Deputy Whiteman’s family home was a part of the Tunnel to Towers’ Season of Hope program, in which the foundation delivers 36 mortgage-free homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
If you would like to learn more about Tunnel to Towers and how you can donate, visit their website https://bit.ly/2JkRoEy.
