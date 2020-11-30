Bulloch Co. farmer prepares for oncoming cold weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -This cold weather comes at a time when most crops in our area aren’t affected.
South Georgia citrus growers have seen a warm, mild fall so far. This sudden drop in temperatures could affect not only this fruit but younger trees for years to come.
Joe Franklin grows lemons, grapefruits, and everything in between. He’s watching the forecast with bitter cold weather on the way.
He feels his trees and others in South Georgia can survive a brief burst of cold weather.
“The fruit has enough sugar content in it that it will be okay for a couple of hours,” Franklin said. “If it’s a couple of days, it could be devastating.”
He says the long term concern is what it could do to newly planted trees that are just starting to develop.
“We put some dirt as insulation around the bottom of those and we’ll run micro-sprinklers around those to put a coating of ice on them so they don’t get down below 32,” Franklin says.
They started harvest back in October and hope to finish around February. He says crews will layer up to keep on picking but he can’t offer coats or sweaters to his groves.
Joe says there could be some positives to this. The cold will change the color of the fruit and ripen it up a little. It will also make the trees heartier for the winter weather.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.