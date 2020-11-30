Celebrate the Holidays and Meet a New Four-Legged Friend at Twinkle, Bark, Stroll

“Adoptions went way up for us around April, May, when people essentially just got tired of being at home with their families and they just wanted something else to break up the monotony. But unfortunately, we still had more incoming animals. As of the last two months, our intakes of owner surrenders are almost I would say more than what we even had back in the springtime. Individuals lost jobs, some businesses we know closed. Other people have had to move in with friends or family because they couldn’t afford their rent anymore, and of course just didn’t have places to go,” Scarbrough said. “We also take in a lot of high medical needs animals, so they stay with us for a couple of months or longer while they’re getting that care. Unfortunately, donations just took a nose dive. We floated for several months off of the fundraisers we had been able to do at the end of last year, and that’s all run out, and so we are at a critical point.”