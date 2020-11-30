Celebrate the Holidays and Meet a New Four-Legged Friend at Twinkle, Bark, Stroll

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can enjoy holiday lights, help out a good cause, and maybe even find a four-legged friend.
Coastal Pet Rescue is hosting Twinkle, Bark, Stroll. During the event, you’ll be able to walk through an outdoor holiday light display and also meet adoptable dogs and cats.
There will also be a marshmallow roasting area and a hot cocoa cabana, as well as a place for you to write letters to Santa.
Director Lisa Scarbrough says they haven’t’ been able to hold fundraisers for almost seven months, and despite the number of adoptions, they’re still struggling for funding.
“Adoptions went way up for us around April, May, when people essentially just got tired of being at home with their families and they just wanted something else to break up the monotony. But unfortunately, we still had more incoming animals. As of the last two months, our intakes of owner surrenders are almost I would say more than what we even had back in the springtime. Individuals lost jobs, some businesses we know closed. Other people have had to move in with friends or family because they couldn’t afford their rent anymore, and of course just didn’t have places to go,” Scarbrough said. “We also take in a lot of high medical needs animals, so they stay with us for a couple of months or longer while they’re getting that care. Unfortunately, donations just took a nose dive. We floated for several months off of the fundraisers we had been able to do at the end of last year, and that’s all run out, and so we are at a critical point.”
Twinkle, Bark, Stroll is planned for December 5, 6 and 12. It’s happening at Coastal Pet Rescue from 4 p-m to 7 p-m. They are limiting the number of people who attend each hour as a COVID precaution, but you can reserve a time online. The event costs $5, but they’re accepting larger donations as well.
There are additional ways for you to help. Scarbrough says they’re looking for donations of cleaning supplies as well, including items like paper towels, gloves and Clorox wipes. Additionally, they’re always looking for volunteers. Volunteers will be at the event to answer any questions you have about that.
