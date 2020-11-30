Deadlines you need to know for holiday shipping

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:42 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Companies are expecting more people to ship gifts this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, if you want your gifts to make it before the holiday - you might consider shipping them earlier.

If you want your package to make it before Christmas, FedEx, USPS and UPS have different deadlines for you to ship your gifts.

USPS (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)

  • First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express Service2 - Dec. 23
  • USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 15

FedEx (excluding Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico)

  • FedEx Ground - Dec. 15
  • FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 15
  • FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23
  • FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23

UPS (except Canada and Mexico)

  • UPS Ground - Dec. 15
  • UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 21
  • UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 22
  • UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

