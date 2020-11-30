Deadlines you need to know for holiday shipping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Companies are expecting more people to ship gifts this year during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, if you want your gifts to make it before the holiday - you might consider shipping them earlier.
If you want your package to make it before Christmas, FedEx, USPS and UPS have different deadlines for you to ship your gifts.
- First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service2 - Dec. 23
- USPS Retail Ground - Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground - Dec. 15
- FedEx Home Delivery - Dec. 15
- FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23
- FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23
- UPS Ground - Dec. 15
- UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23
