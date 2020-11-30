Family Connections’ Angel Tree program back for another year

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is just around the corner and it’s the time when many kids will unwrap gifts, they’ve been waiting all year for, but some may not have that opportunity.
Many would agree that the holiday season is really about giving rather than receiving and that’s exactly what family connections in Bryan County is looking to do with their annual angel tree program.
The way the program works is simple. Those who are interested contact family connections to adopt an angel. They then purchase suggested gifts. Wish list items are printed on the angel ornament.
Executive director Wendy Sims-Futch says they’ve been doing the program for over 20 years now.
She says it’s a way to assist families in need in Bryan County during the holidays.
This year they’ve had a lot more families in need because of COVID-19, but even still to see the joy on the families’ faces on Christmas is why they keep it going year after year.
“It’s been such a hard year and a lot of times we see people at their worst, and we see them when they’re most in need and I just feel like that helping these families, helping these children, especially at Christmas time is very fulfilling,” said Sims-Futch.
Sims-Futch says anyone interested in adopting a tree angel should give them a call, visit their website or facebook page.
