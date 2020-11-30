First Alert Weather Day: “Marginal” severe risk with early-morning storms

There is a “Marginal” (1/5) Risk of strong, or severe, thunderstorms across the entire WTOC Viewing Area. The risk of nasty storms diminishes in Vidalia after 5 a.m., Statesboro after 6 a.m., and islands after 7:30 a.m. Ahead of the front, a couple of storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, small hail, and an isolated tornado.