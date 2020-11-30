First Alert Weather Day: “Marginal” severe risk with early-morning storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rain and a couple of strong to severe storms are expected through the morning commute.
A strong cold front is forecast to sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early Monday morning, shifting offshore between 7 and 8 a.m.
Off-and-on rain showers continue ahead of the front. But, the risk of strong thunderstorms increases right along the cold front as it sweeps through our area.
There is a “Marginal” (1/5) Risk of strong, or severe, thunderstorms across the entire WTOC Viewing Area. The risk of nasty storms diminishes in Vidalia after 5 a.m., Statesboro after 6 a.m., and islands after 7:30 a.m. Ahead of the front, a couple of storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, small hail, and an isolated tornado.
Brief heavy rain is also expected underneath the stronger storms. Minor street flooding may occur in areas that are impacted.
Try to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts this morning: The News at Daybreak, the WTOC Weather App, a NOAA Weather Radio, etc.
The forecast quickly dries out, remains windy, and becomes chilly after the cold front and storms move offshore and out of our area.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.