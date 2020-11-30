Friends of Caroline Hospice Reworks Festival of Trees Event

“This year since we are not allowed to gather in large groups, we have moved this to a driving version, a drive thru version of festival of trees, in Habersham,” Director of Community Engagement Lanelle Fabian said. “A lot of the beautiful homes here and businesses have sponsored trees and they’re going to place them outside and you can actually walk around in the marketplace where the businesses are. The business will be open. You can shop and dine, and then you can drive through the neighborhood to see the beautiful decorations that they’ve put out as well.”