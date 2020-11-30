Friends of Caroline Hospice Reworks Festival of Trees Event

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Friends of Caroline Hospice is adapting its Festival of Trees Fundraiser this year. Friends of Caroline is a non-profit organization providing palliative care, hospice care and grief support for no charge in the Lowcountry.
Usually, businesses and local organizations would sponsor Christmas trees and decorate them at an venue, and then members of the community would pay to come inside the venue and tour all the trees. Then, the trees would be sold at the end of the gala. For the thirty third year of the event, the fundraiser is moving outside as a COVID precaution.
“This year since we are not allowed to gather in large groups, we have moved this to a driving version, a drive thru version of festival of trees, in Habersham,” Director of Community Engagement Lanelle Fabian said. “A lot of the beautiful homes here and businesses have sponsored trees and they’re going to place them outside and you can actually walk around in the marketplace where the businesses are. The business will be open. You can shop and dine, and then you can drive through the neighborhood to see the beautiful decorations that they’ve put out as well.”
You’ll be able to drive through the neighborhood and see those trees starting December 1.
