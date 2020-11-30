Frosty then freezy next two mornings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures have been dropping steadily since about 8am when the storm system rolled through. Afternoon “highs” are anywhere from 54° in Vidalia to 61° on Tybee. The winds have been constant around 20mph with gusts as high as 35mph.
There’s a second cold front in Atlanta that will swing through tonight, which will keep our winds on the higher side, but dry.
Daybreak Tuesday: 35 for Savannah but near freezing for inland cities and it’ll feel like the 20s, afternoon highs only about 50 degrees with sunshine.
**Even though there will most likely be some frost and freezes, the National Weather Service Frost/Freeze Advisories end today, November 30th due to the “end of the growing season**
With that being said, a hard freeze is likely overnight Tuesday into Daybreak Wednesday for interior counties with low temperatures dropping to the mid 20s and low 30s for the coast. Wednesday afternoon highs will try to reach 60° with sunshine.
We’ll be back in the 70s for Thursday and Friday with some unsettled weather possible this coming weekend as an area of low pressure forms along a cold front somewhere along the Georgia and South Carolina coast.
With all the excitement about the colder weather, you may have forgotten that it’s the end of Hurricane Season! What a year!
Stay warm!
JErtle
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.