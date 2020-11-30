GHSA second round playoff matchups set

Fifteen southeast Georgia teams remain in the hunt for a state football title

Appling County will host Upson-Lee in the Class AA bracket Friday in Baxley. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | November 30, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 3:00 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA football playoffs continue this week across Georgia with second round games. Fifteen southeast Georgia teams will be in action, looking to secure Elite Eight berths.

AREA SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS

Class AAAAAA

Hughes at Glynn Academy

Richmond Hill at Westlake

Brunswick at Lee County

Class AAAAA

Ware County at Creekside

Coffee at Starr’s Mill

Benedictine will host Cairo Friday night in the Class AAAA bracket. (Source: WTOC)

Class AAAA

Cairo at Benedictine

Islands at Bainbridge

Class AAA

Central-Macon at Pierce County

Upson-Lee at Appling County

Class AA

Jeff Davis at Jefferson County

Class A-Private

St. Anne-Pacelli at Savannah Christian

Calvary Day at First Presbyterian

Class A-Public

Mitchell County at Metter

