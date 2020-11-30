GHSA second round playoff matchups set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA football playoffs continue this week across Georgia with second round games. Fifteen southeast Georgia teams will be in action, looking to secure Elite Eight berths.
AREA SECOND ROUND MATCHUPS
Class AAAAAA
Hughes at Glynn Academy
Richmond Hill at Westlake
Brunswick at Lee County
Class AAAAA
Ware County at Creekside
Coffee at Starr’s Mill
Class AAAA
Cairo at Benedictine
Islands at Bainbridge
Class AAA
Central-Macon at Pierce County
Upson-Lee at Appling County
Class AA
Jeff Davis at Jefferson County
Class A-Private
St. Anne-Pacelli at Savannah Christian
Calvary Day at First Presbyterian
Class A-Public
Mitchell County at Metter
