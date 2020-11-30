Hilton Head firefighters put up holiday fire safety wreath

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The holiday season is here. It’s the time of year when there is a lot of cooking, a lot of lights plugged in, and a lot of trees inside the house.
That means there are lots of opportunities for holiday related fires.
The Hilton Head Fire Department is doing something to make sure people know how often this is happening.
Fire station three on Hilton Head is a light show to remember. But, as is the case with every good Christmas story, with all this Christmas cheer comes a Christmas lesson. The station hung a wreath at the front of their light display.
The campaign is called Keep the Wreath Green. Right now, it’s lit up entirely with green lights. Anytime there is a preventable holiday related fire, one light will be switched to red.
The program is meant to educate the people on how often these preventable fires happen.
To keep up with the wreath you can go onto the town’s website and click on the Keep the Wreath Green link. Right now, you can tell there are zero red lights, but they also have lessons on what preventable fires are most common this time of year. This isn’t the first year for the program.
“Some years better than others. Last year we only had one, red bulb. Which was great. Years before, we’ve had five or six. So I hope we are paying attention and we are making a difference along the way,” said Cinda Seamon, Fire and Safety Educator.
The program will run through the new year.
Fire station three is also where you can drop off toys for deep well to be sent to Santa’s workshop to be delivered on Christmas day. The deadline to do so is December 11.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.