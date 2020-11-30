Holiday online sales helping candy shops survive amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is shipping out boxes of holiday orders.
The President says they’ve shipped out more this year, before December, than ever before.
Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is the closest thing to a real-life Charlie and the Chocolate factory. From Pralines, to truffles and candy apples the company has filled many peoples’ sweet tooth orders. But like so many other businesses, the pandemic has affected the operation in many ways.
“In the month of April, in all of our stores in different states, we didn’t take in a single dollar. But as that stopped the mail order business, e-commerce, took off,” said Stan Strickland, President of Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.
President, Stan Strickland, says e-commerce saved the company. In fact, right now, Strickland says e-commerce makes up 59 percent of the sales. Monday, alone, the company has the largest shipment that’s ever gone out before the month of December.
“17,000-18,000 going out just today.”
Strickland says the company had to lay off 140 people during the pandemic. Employees in management had to then step in to help run e-commerce because of the high demand.
“For Savannah’s Candy Kitchen to get back where it was we have to have retail.”
E-commerce has been a tremendous success for the company, but employees say the ability to adjust business at the retail stores, like here on River Street, still gives customers a sweet treat to take home with them.
Strickland says, company-wide, the retail stores are making progress in sales.
“You got stores, like in Savannah, that are only down 20 percent and stores in Nashville are down 60 percent. So when you look at it company-wide we’re about 30 percent down.
Strickland says he’s never seen mail order like this and expects it to continue to increase. He says based on the numbers they’re seeing now, they expect to send shipments to 100,000 customers by the end of the year.
“If you wait until after the 15th of December, I believe it has no shot in making it. Get the orders in early.”
We want to remind you of some shipping deadlines for USPS. For first class mail they recommend it to be shipped by December 18 and for priority mail shipped by December 19.
