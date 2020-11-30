Monday: Morning storms, all-day chilly wind

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early Monday morning; shifting offshore between 7 and 8 a.m. Off-and-on rain showers continue ahead of the front. But, the risk of strong thunderstorms increases right along the cold front as it sweeps through our area. There is a Marginal Risk of strong, or severe, thunderstorms across the entire WTOC Viewing Area ahead of the front. The risk of nasty storms diminishes in Vidalia after 5 a.m., Statesboro after 6 a.m. and islands after 7:30 a.m. Ahead of the front, a couple storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, small hail, and an isolated tornado.