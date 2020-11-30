Monday: Morning storms, all-day chilly wind

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day; a couple strong, to severe, storms are possible through the morning commute followed by clearer, cooler and continued windy weather.
A strong cold front is forecast to sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early Monday morning; shifting offshore between 7 and 8 a.m. Off-and-on rain showers continue ahead of the front. But, the risk of strong thunderstorms increases right along the cold front as it sweeps through our area. There is a Marginal Risk of strong, or severe, thunderstorms across the entire WTOC Viewing Area ahead of the front. The risk of nasty storms diminishes in Vidalia after 5 a.m., Statesboro after 6 a.m. and islands after 7:30 a.m. Ahead of the front, a couple storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH, small hail, and an isolated tornado.
The sky, quickly, clears and the temperature will cool several degrees as the front slides on through. Temperatures remain nearly steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s along I-95 this afternoon and will remain in the low to mid-50s well inland. A wind gusting to greater than 30 MPH adds to the chill under a mix of sun and clouds.
After some evening clouds, the sky clears overnight as the temperature falls and wind howls. Tuesday morning temperatures will bottom out between 31° and 37° away from the beach; coolest inland. Wind chills will average between 20° and 26° in many spots before 9 a.m.
Sunny, cold weather lingers through Wednesday. The first widespread freeze of the season is likely Wednesday morning.
Bundle up,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.