SCAD purchases former low-income housing high rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The old Chatham Apartments building has once again sold.
Savannah College of Art and Design purchased the high-rise apartments on Nov. 19th, according to Chatham County sales records confirmed by WTOC.
The records show Abercorn Apartments LLC transferred sold the property to SCAD through a limited warranty deed. The sales price is not reflected in the document.
The sale comes more than a year after Abercorn Apartments LLC purchased it for $25.6 million – marking the end to its time as an apartment complex for the elderly and disabled.
Since that time, the company has worked to relocate the more than 200 tenants living at the building. Many are low-income, elderly and disabled who rely on a federal housing voucher program that subsidizes monthly rent based on federal income guidelines. Several residents faced longer-than-usual wait times to find a new place to live in the Savannah area because of the affordable housing crunch.
Many of those tenants were waiting for a new affordable housing complex to open on Wheaton Street called Live Oak Landing. It’s expected to open before the end of the year.
WTOC has requested an interview with SCAD to learn more about its plans for the property. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
