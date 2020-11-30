Small businesses on Hilton Head shift for shopping’s busiest week

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Despite record levels of unemployment this year, the National Retail Federation is predicting holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.
Small businesses in our area are hoping you’ll spend some of those dollars with them. Many businesses on Hilton Head Island saw a busy shopping season begin this weekend
“You know, it’s been a huge shopping weekend,” said Charlie Clark with the Bluffton-Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce. “Not just around the low country but around the country.”
Clark says the push for small business Saturday can extend into Monday.
“You know, we really encourage people, just because it’s Cyber Monday doesn’t mean that something far far away,” Clark says. “So many local businesses, with the pandemic, have adapted.”
“He developed a whole new website for us,” says Gus Robinson of the Island Fudge Shop. “And it’s given us a lot more opportunities to sell.”
The shop says this weekend as well as their online presence brought in orders they can ship- even using QR codes and postcards to get the word out
“It’s got these specific Christmas boxes on here that they can go right to the website,” says Robinson.
Other local shops say their presence on cyber Monday brings customers in for the rest of the season
“We’ve tried to, we don’t have a real huge online presence, at this point in time we do generate a lot of traffic from the online business to our store front.”
The chamber just wants to remind people even though small business Saturday is over, you can still support them.
