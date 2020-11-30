Tourism Leadership Council talks about mask usage in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shared his deep concern over the lack of mask wearing he witnessed downtown at outdoor events.
Mayor Johnson went as far to say changes could be coming to the existing mask update because of it, without elaborating further.
We spoke with one tourism industry leader about what that sector of the local economy is continuing to do to keep people safe.
Since Savannah implemented the mask mandate over the summer, no citations have been written for violations by Savannah Police. However, the department does say they have issued verbal warnings, and the City created COVID Resource teams to encourage people downtown to wear masks and provide one if needed.
Some businesses have also posted signs requiring masks inside their stores.
But the President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council argues businesses shouldn’t be held accountable for what’s happening in the public space outside their doors, and that it’s the City’s job to uphold the mask mandate in those areas.
“In open air events where there’s strong winds coming, I’m not seeing that type of compliance outside. And to be honest with you, I’ve noticed I’m not wearing mine outside all the time either. But when I go into a building, I go in. I spent a lot of time downtown this weekend, almost everybody I saw when they were indoors, was in a mask. So I think you can get the wrong idea by just driving around or just being out on the street and not seeing people wearing masks,” said Michael Owens, President/CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.
According to City staff, the Mayor plans on talking in more detail about what he saw over the weekend. And Mayor Johnson told us part of the continuing conversation could involve changes to the mask mandate or even other emergency orders.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.