Tybee Island hosting community food donation program

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island will not be having their usual Christmas parade this year, but the city will be having a Christmas Caravan that’ll ride through the neighborhoods.
The city says the Tybee Public Works elves will be collecting canned goods for the Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry from people while they enjoy watching the caravan.
For 10 years the local food pantry has helped those in need. Vice President of the Tybee Island YMCA, Gina Casagrande, says the pantry is always in need of donations. Casagrande says this is especially true in the winter months and during the pandemic as they’ve seen an uptick in those who need the help.
After every distribution, Casagrande says the pantry gets cleared out completely and they start from scratch to restock it. Due to COVID-19 precautions, instead of a Christmas parade down one main street, a caravan will be riding through the neighborhoods on Friday evening with a special guest from Santa. It’s also an opportunity to make a donation to the local food bank.
“We’ve definitely had an uptick in distribution since April. Most recently we’re really starting to see the numbers go up, as can be expected, but specifically with families with children. Any time you can help you should or you can in any way possible, large or small, whether it be with food or monetary donation,” said Casagrande.
Every other Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. the pantry holds a donation drive-thru. They also have a donation box at the YMCA if someone wants to donate at any given time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.