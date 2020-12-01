Chatham Co. election officials expecting to meet recount deadline

“We won’t have any problem. We are in the absentee ballots now and once we finish scanning those then we’ll do the final sanity checks to make sure we haven’t missed anything, make sure that everything is accounted correctly. If there is anything that we need to go back and review we will take care of that, once that’s done then we’ll actually generate the totals, and then we have to report those vote totals to the state and if the totals differ from what we certified previously for the election then we have to recertify,” Bridges said.