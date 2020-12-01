Coldest air of the season is here!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s beginning to feel a lot like...WINTER! December 1st is the beginning “Meteorological Winter” although the Winter Solstice isn’t until December 21st. The coolest cities this afternoon are Statesboro and Baxley coming in at only 46°! That’s 20 degrees below our average this high this time of year.
The winds have been quite biting with gusts between 25-30mph. The winds will begin to subside after sunset and the temperatures will begin to fall sharply. We will likely see freezing temperatures by midnight for several cities west of I-95.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday due to the widespread freeze, our first of the season. Morning low in Savannah 29° with an afternoon high of 57° and sunshine.
Thursday: 33/67 Sunny
High pressure shifts offshore into the Central Atlantic Thursday into Friday opening the door for some warmer temperatures and showers associated with an area of low pressure and cold front.
Yes, the middle 70s return but not for long. Rain chances look the best Friday evening into Saturday morning. Friday will be our warmest day of the forecast at 74° then the cold front brings us back into the 60s for highs and we stay there for a at least a week.
Stay warm, stay safe!
JErtle
